Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Home Bancorp said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.47%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancorp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBCP is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 3,631K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.91% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Bancorp is $46.41. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.91% from its latest reported closing price of $32.25.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancorp is $140MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 61.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 39.31% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 158.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 63.12% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 3.94% over the last quarter.

DES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 15K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Home Bancorp Background Information

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

