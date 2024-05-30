News & Insights

Stocks

Home Bancorp Announces Mark C Herpin as New COO

May 30, 2024 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Home Bancorp (HBCP) is now available.

Mark C Herpin has been appointed as the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of the Company and the Bank at the age of 56. With a wealth of experience from former senior roles within First Horizon National Corporation, Herpin’s reputable background in strategic data and information management solidifies his expertise for the position. He has no familial ties to current directors or officers and has not been involved in any reportable transactions with the Company. Herpin will enjoy a base salary of $275,000 and participate in the Company’s employee benefit and annual executive bonus plans.

See more insights into HBCP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HBCP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.