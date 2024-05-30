Home Bancorp Announces Mark C Herpin as New COO

An update from Home Bancorp (HBCP) is now available.

Mark C Herpin has been appointed as the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of the Company and the Bank at the age of 56. With a wealth of experience from former senior roles within First Horizon National Corporation, Herpin’s reputable background in strategic data and information management solidifies his expertise for the position. He has no familial ties to current directors or officers and has not been involved in any reportable transactions with the Company. Herpin will enjoy a base salary of $275,000 and participate in the Company’s employee benefit and annual executive bonus plans.

