HOME BAN Earnings Results: $HBCP Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOME BAN ($HBCP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $35,760,000, beating estimates of $31,518,000 by $4,242,000.

HOME BAN Insider Trading Activity

HOME BAN insiders have traded $HBCP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN J. IV ZOLLINGER (SEVP, Chief Banking Officer) sold 267 shares for an estimated $12,235

HOME BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of HOME BAN stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

