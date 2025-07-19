HOME BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $HBCP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HOME BAN ($HBCP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $32,708,003 and earnings of $1.24 per share.
HOME BAN Insider Trading Activity
HOME BAN insiders have traded $HBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL G GUIDRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $128,073.
- DAVID T. KIRKLEY (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,284 shares for an estimated $110,831
HOME BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of HOME BAN stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 253,618 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,362,086
- MONTZ HARCUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 83,965 shares (+288.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,761,631
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 47,694 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,469,595
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 27,778 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,244,454
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 27,370 shares (+137.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,226,176
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 24,885 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,848
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 19,830 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $888,384
HOME BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBCP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
