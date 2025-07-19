HOME BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $HBCP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HOME BAN ($HBCP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $32,708,003 and earnings of $1.24 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HBCP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HOME BAN Insider Trading Activity

HOME BAN insiders have traded $HBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G GUIDRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $128,073 .

. DAVID T. KIRKLEY (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,284 shares for an estimated $110,831

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HOME BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of HOME BAN stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HOME BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBCP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HOME BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBCP forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.