HOMB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.10, changing hands as high as $17.95 per share. Home BancShares Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOMB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.71 per share, with $20.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.