HOMB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.02, changing hands as low as $22.82 per share. Home BancShares Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOMB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.83 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.89.

