HOLX's Genius AI Mammography Flags Missed Breast Cancer Cases

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently announced the latest clinical evidence showing the effectiveness of its Genius AI-based mammography screening technology in improving breast cancer detection. In a retrospective study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital used Hologic’s Genius AI Detection software to review 7,500 digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) screening exams carried out between 2016 and 2019.

Out of these, 100 cases were identified as false negatives, in which mammograms were initially read as negative, but the patient was diagnosed with breast cancer within a year. The AI software flagged around 32% of these cases as “suspicious” and correctly pointed to the area where cancer was masked in dense breast tissue.

Management highlighted that the study brings out AI’s potential to expose cancers that may remain undetected while also providing insights to improve and strengthen future technology. Based on the feedback from doctors and customers, Hologic continues to enhance its AI capabilities and is encouraged by how well it works in real-world use.

Likely Trend of HOLX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of HOLX, however, edged down 0.2% at yesterday’s close. However, the success of this latest development underscores the company’s long-term growth prospects, driven by its expanding AI-enabled breast imaging portfolio.

Over the past six months, shares of HOLX have climbed 16.9% compared with the industry’s 17.4% growth and the S&P 500’s 16.4% rise.

In the long run, ongoing clinical studies of HOLX’s AI-powered 3-D mammography screening technologies show that the AI tool can help find cancers that were missed before and accurately point out suspicious areas on mammograms. Emerging AI’s potential in preliminary breast cancer detection encourages healthcare providers to choose advanced mammography solutions and supports the company’s growth narrative in the Breast Health segment.

More on the Genius AI Mammography Technology

The study found that, out of 500 breast cancer cases found by radiologists, the Genius AI Detection solution identified nearly 90% and correctly showed where the cancers were. The AI tool enhances diagnostic confidence in detecting invasive ductal cancers and cancers that had spread to lymph nodes, while it was less effective in identifying invasive lobular cancers and grade I invasive cancers.

Utilizing HOLX’s AI-enabled mammography screening technology, researchers correctly localized suspicious cancer regions. Dr. Manisha Bahl explained that in this study, the AI tool not only detected the disease but also correctly pointed to the exact area of concern, which shows that AI could play a major role in improving how breast cancer is detected in the future.

While the study acknowledges limitations — including its single-center design and lack of outcome-based analysis — the results boost the clinical credibility of Hologic’s AI-enabled 3D mammography screening system in early cancer detection, demonstrating the technology’s potential to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows without adding complexity. As more studies emerge across real-world clinical settings, Hologic’s AI-driven breast imaging stands to further solidify its leadership in the women’s health diagnostics landscape.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the breast cancer diagnostics market is valued at $20.14 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.13% through 2034. Factors like the rise in awareness about early detection and prevention of breast cancer and innovations in breast cancer screening technologies are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, HOLX announced that new clinical data on Hologic’s 3DQuorum imaging technology and AI-powered mammography technologies will be presented at the RSNA annual meeting in Chicago, highlighting advances in breast cancer detection. In addition, the company’s acquisition by Blackstone and TPG is intended to strengthen its leadership in women’s health, accelerate growth and expand the delivery of medical technologies worldwide, while providing immediate value to shareholders.

HOLX's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, HOLX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Veracyte VCYT and Artivion AORT.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

Veracyte, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.51, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 59.38%. Revenues of $131.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings growth rate of 38.6% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 13.0% growth. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.12%.

Artivion, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.2%. Revenues of $113.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

AORT has an estimated earnings growth rate of 140.0% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 13.0% growth. The company’s earnings have missed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.38%.

