HOLX's Enhanced Fibroid Treatment Portfolio Powers GYN Surgical Growth

Hologic HOLX continues to experience strong momentum across its GYN Surgical portfolio, underscoring the increasing global focus on women’s health. The company’s investments in commercial and market access capabilities outside the United States have greatly expanded the reach of its minimally invasive surgical products, resulting in consistent success in the International unit. NovaSure, designed for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, has maintained double-digit growth overseas despite facing headwinds domestically.

Hologic is a long-standing player in the U.S. uterine fibroids treatment devices market, projected to expand from $2.77 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2030, according to Grand View Research. Data suggests women often wait an average of 3.5 years before getting a fibroid treated, with hysterectomy being the most common treatment. For Hologic, increasing awareness among both physicians and patients about minimally invasive treatment options for fibroids represents an opportunity to grow these markets and improve care outcomes for women.

In the past decade, growth in the GYN Surgical segment has been driven by MyoSure and Fluent fluid management products for treating fibroids. Acquisitions also contributed, such as Acessa Health in 2020, which added the highly complementary Acessa ProVu laparoscopic system. In January this year, Hologic acquired Gynesonics, the developer of the Sonata System technology for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of certain symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. With that, Hologic now has MyoSure for smaller fibroids, Gynesonics for mid-sized fibroids and Acessa for laparoscopic treatment of fibroids outside the uterus.

Hologic expects the fourth quarter to be the strongest quarter of revenue growth in the GYN Surgical segment in fiscal 2025, supported by easy comps and better commercial execution. Our model forecasts 11.9% year-over-year growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Updates From Hologic’s GYN Surgical Rivals

The segment’s principal competitors include large, full-suite surgical solutions companies like Medtronic MDT and Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Medtronic’s BrainSense Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) — the world's first closed-loop DBS system for people with Parkinson's — was recently named a 2025 TIME Best Inventions. The company also initiated the Embrace Gynaecology investigational device exemption (IDE) U.S. clinical study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system in robotic-assisted gynaecological procedures.

Johnson & Johnson, too, celebrated a milestone of 100,000 TECNIS ODYSSEY presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses (PC – IOLs) implanted in the United States since their launch in 2024. The company also announced the U.S. launch of INHANCE INTACT, a total shoulder replacement system designed for tissue-sparing surgery, providing day-one post-op mobility.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past 12 months, Hologic shares have lost 19.7% of their value compared with the industry’s 15.5% fall.



Valuation-wise, Hologic is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.42X, lower than the industry average of 3.98X.



See how analysts are projecting Hologic’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

