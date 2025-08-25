HOLX vs. BSX: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Room to Grow?

Hologic HOLX and Boston Scientific BSX are two longstanding U.S. MedTech leaders headquartered in Marlborough, MA. Hologic, with a market cap of $14.94 billion, develops, manufactures and supplies premium diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products focused on women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific has a significantly larger valuation, with a market cap of $155.90 billion. The company has advanced the use of less-invasive medicine and offers medical devices used in a wide range of interventional medical specialties.

Let’s take a closer look at their fundamentals, growth prospects and challenges.

The Case for Hologic

After a few challenging quarters, Hologic’s fiscal 2025 third-quarter performance showed clear progress in overcoming hurdles and returning to higher growth. A new commercial leadership team in Breast Health rolled out a new strategy to upgrade older end-of-life gantries, which is expected to gain more traction in the fourth quarter and into 2026. Recent competitive gantry wins validate the company’s leading market share. On the innovation front, Hologic is preparing to launch Genius AI Detection PRO — an all-in-one AI assistant for radiologists — and will debut the Envision mammography platform commercially next year.

In Diagnostics, the company is still in the early innings of its vaginitis and Biotheranostics opportunities, two areas with significant growth potential. U.S. Molecular Diagnostics grew 7.3% year over year, excluding COVID-19, in the fiscal third quarter, fueled by BV, CV/ TV assay and the Panther Fusion assay portfolio. In the coming years, Fusion could diversify its menu with IVD tests for gastrointestinal and hospital-acquired infections.

Meanwhile, the Genius Digital Diagnostics System in cytology continues to earn strong positive feedback as more labs adopt it worldwide. The system’s workflow advantages help address growing labor shortages while enabling cervical cancer screening in areas with limited infrastructure. In GYN Surgical, Hologic’s investments in commercial and market access capabilities outside the United States have significantly expanded the reach of its minimally invasive surgical products. NovaSure has consistently delivered double-digit international growth over the past several quarters, even as U.S. performance remains pressured.

Hologic’s fortress balance sheet is a strong advantage, supporting its capital allocation strategy, including share repurchases. Recent tuck-in M&A deals, such as Endomagnetics and Gynesonics, have opened opportunities in high-growth adjacent markets.

The company also made progress in mitigating some of the tariff pressures, lowering the anticipated quarterly gross impact to $10-$12 million for fiscal 2026 from the earlier $20-$25 million estimate. Even so, macroeconomic headwinds remain, with reduced HIV testing business in Africa and geopolitical conditions in China weighing on results.

The Case for Boston Scientific

The company closed the first half of 2025 on a solid note, led by its Cardiovascular segment, with Electrophysiology sales growing 91% in the second quarter. This was driven by the Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation System and continued market penetration of Left Atrial Appendage Closure (“LAAC”) procedures with the WATCHMAN FLX LAAC Device and WATCHMAN FLX Pro LAAC Device. The U.S. launch of AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon, indicated for treating coronary in-stent restenosis, also contributed to the results.

Boston Scientific’s capital allocation priority remains strategic tuck-in M&A and high-growth adjacencies, followed by share repurchases. During the second quarter, the company acquired SoniVie and Intera Oncology, complementing its Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions businesses, respectively. Integration of Silk Road, acquired in September 2024, also continues and is set to improve growth in the second half of the year, driven by stabilization and investment of the commercial team. Internationally, emerging markets (excluding the United States, Western and Central Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada) delivered 12.1% year-over-year operational sales growth despite geopolitical headwinds.

Within the MedSurg segment, Endoscopy reflected strength across anchor products, including EXALT-D, MANTIS, AXIOS and OverStitch, with notable growth in ESG and closure procedures. This month, the company launched Endura Weight Loss Solutions — a suite of clinically supported, minimally invasive endoscopic procedures for adults who may not want to undergo surgery or take long-term medications.

Urology sales grew 28% operationally, supported by the stone management and prosthetic urology franchises, along with the positive impact of the Axonics acquisition. Management anticipates continued momentum in Neuromodulation, backed by the Intracept Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System and Deep Brain Stimulation franchise.

Lastly, Boston Scientific cut its 2025 tariff impact forecast to roughly $100 million from $200 million, though macroeconomic challenges may make it more difficult to control operating expenses effectively. The company also discontinued global sales of the ACURATE Neo2 and ACURATE Prime Aortic Valve Systems and stopped pursuing FDA and other approvals, citing increased clinical and regulatory requirements and a shift in focus to other portfolio areas.

HOLX and BSX: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, HOLX shares have dropped 5.4%, while shares of BSX have gained 18.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hologic is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 3.58X, slightly above its median of 3.54X. Boston Scientific’s forward sales multiple sits at 4.14X, below its median of 4.52X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Comparison for HOLX & BSX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hologic’s fiscal 2025 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 3.7% to $4.23. Estimates have shown a mixed trend in the last 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s EPS lies at $2.98 for 2025, suggesting an 18.7% improvement. Analyst estimates have been trending upward for the last 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: BSX Has the Edge Right Now

Boston Scientific’s momentum in the Cardiovascular and MedSurg segments, supported by its acquisition strength, is highly impressive. Stronger earnings projections and a favorable valuation highlight growing optimism. Hologic is also moving toward a stronger growth trajectory, with recent Breast Health performance, upcoming innovative launches and International Surgical prospects. Both companies have made strides in tariff mitigation efforts.

However, Hologic’s near-term performance may be affected by the broader economic headwinds, reflected in mixed bottom-line forecasts. The stock has already been on a downward trend this year. Given all factors, Boston Scientific appears to be the more compelling opportunity.

While BSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HOLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

