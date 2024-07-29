HOLX or SONVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Instruments sector have probably already heard of Hologic (HOLX) and SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Hologic and SONOVA HOLDING are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that HOLX's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HOLX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.27, while SONVY has a forward P/E of 25.51. We also note that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SONVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92.

Another notable valuation metric for HOLX is its P/B ratio of 3.79. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SONVY has a P/B of 7.67.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HOLX's Value grade of B and SONVY's Value grade of C.

HOLX sticks out from SONVY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HOLX is the better option right now.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.