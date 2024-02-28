HOLX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.14, changing hands as low as $73.92 per share. Hologic Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLX's low point in its 52 week range is $64.02 per share, with $87.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.12. The HOLX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.