Holtek Semiconductor (TWSE:6202) Price Target Decreased by 37.86% to 44.37

The average one-year price target for Holtek Semiconductor (TWSE:6202) has been revised to NT$44.37 / share. This is a decrease of 37.86% from the prior estimate of NT$71.40 dated October 19, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$43.94 to a high of NT$45.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.46% from the latest reported closing price of NT$38.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holtek Semiconductor. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6202 is 0.00%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 6,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,329K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6202 by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,866K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,042K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 587K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6202 by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 549K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

