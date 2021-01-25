Hologic's (HOLX) CE-Marked Fluent System Launched in Europe

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently launched its latest CE-marked Fluent fluid management system in Europe. Notably, the system has been designed to include features to enable healthcare professionals to perform simpler and more effective fluid management during hysteroscopic procedures.

For investors’ note, the Fluent fluid management system is equipped with an integrated MyoSure controller, which can maximize the MyoSure system’s performance with Fluent’s fluid and vacuum systems.

With the latest launch, Hologic aims to strengthen its GYN Surgical products business on a global scale.

Significance of the Launch

The Fluent fluid management system is expected to provide consistent intrauterine pressure and accurate fluid deficit readings to clinicians. Further, its technology has been designed to aid in maintaining consistent intracavity pressure and uterine distention, and measure fluid deficit readings.

The Fluent system has been designed such as to not only simplify hysteroscopic operations (operations of the inside of the cervix and uterus) but also help optimize workflow.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global fluid management and visualization systems market was valued at $8.39 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. Factors like increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in fluid management system are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the recent launch is expected to significantly boost Hologic’s GYN Surgical business globally.

Notable Developments in GYN Surgical Arm

Hologic has been witnessing a series of developments in its GYN Surgical business over the past few months.

The company, in November 2020, launched the Omni Suite, which is a comprehensive surgical offering designed to optimize diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy.

The same month, during its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Hologic observed faster-than-expected business recovery in this segment. Further, the company completed the buyout of Acessa Health Inc, a privately held player in minimally invasive treatment for fibroids. Notably, the acquisition was announced in August 2020.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 40.9% in the past year compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s 26.6% and 20.7% growth, respectively.

