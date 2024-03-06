Hologic's (HOLX) BCI Genomic Test Study Outcome Favorable

Hologic, Inc. HOLX and its subsidiary, Biotheranostics, recently presented new research findings. The results suggest that in the absence of Breast Cancer Index (BCI) genetic testing, a significant proportion of early-stage hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer survivors may have received excessive or insufficient treatment. The study was published in the March issue of the JNCCN — Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Previous research has shown that most women with early-stage HR+ breast cancer do not benefit from extended anti-estrogen therapy, although some may experience a lower risk of recurrence. When it comes to predicting which women may benefit from continuing anti-estrogen therapy after five years, the BCI test is the only genomic test that is approved by various national oncology guidelines. This helps optimize the length of treatment.

Study Details

Participants in the BCI Registry Study include patients and doctors in this investigation. More than 3,000 individuals were enrolled in the study by the time it ended and they will be monitored for 10 years after their diagnosis.

The study finding implies that BCI has a crucial role in identifying women whose anti-estrogen therapy may be stopped after the first five years to prevent any negative consequences and toxicities related to prolonged treatment.

The finding emphasizes another crucial application of BCI, which is to identify women who would benefit from longer treatment to help prevent a potentially fatal metastatic recurrence. In the past, lengthier therapy might not have been advised based only on clinical and pathologic risk factors.

Study Benefits

The study findings support the usefulness of the Breast Cancer Index test in clinical settings even further. The Breast Cancer Index is a handy tool that gives physicians more confidence in their treatment decisions for patients with breast cancer. It helps prevent over- and undertreatment for extended anti-estrogen therapy.

The recently presented findings show that BCI can boost clinicians' assurance in their treatment recommendations when integrated into standard clinical care. Of the providers surveyed, 39% stated that BCI testing augmented their confidence in their recommendation for prolonged anti-estrogen therapy.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Furthermore, 41% of patients felt more at ease with their treatment choices after undergoing BCI testing and 45% of patients changed their minds about continuing anti-estrogen therapy for an additional five years.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the Global Breast Cancer Screening test market size is estimated at $2.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $4.45 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.55%. The market is anticipated to witness growth due to the rising incidence of breast cancer, which is recognized as one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide.

Progress Within Breast Health Business

Hologic has been making impressive progress in its Breast Health arm lately, leveraging its strategic expansion efforts to diversify business across the patient continuum of care.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Breast Health arm registered 12.2% growth. Demand for the company’s gantries remains robust, and the interventional business also registered strong growth in the reported quarter. In the gantry business, Hologic continues to benefit from a strong cadence of orders.



Leveraging strong performance in the fiscal first quarter, Hologic believes its Breast Health franchise remains well positioned to deliver on its financial targets in the fiscal 2024.

Price Performance

In the past six months, HOLX’s shares have gained 1.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 11.7%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.