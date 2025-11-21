Hologic's GYN Surgical Delivers a Standout Quarter: What's Behind It?

Hologic’s HOLX GYN Surgical segment posted fourth-quarter revenues of $172.5 million, up 10.2% year over year. This marked the strongest growth in fiscal 2025, as the company had earlier anticipated, thanks to an easy comparable period and better commercial execution. Growth was fueled by higher sales of MyoSure and Fluent, and the acquired Gynesonics business.

The MyoSure system is a minimally invasive hysteroscopic treatment for the removal of tissue within the uterus, including fibroids and polyps. Meanwhile, the Fluent fluid management portfolio can be used for diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures, including MyoSure tissue removal. Hologic’s in-house innovation, the Fluent Pro fluid management system, made its debut in late 2024, gaining strong traction that helps improve the performance and user experience of the MyoSure platform.

Outside the United States, the company’s investments in commercial and market access capabilities have significantly expanded the reach of its minimally invasive surgical products. MyoSure continues to gain more market share internationally than in the United States, highlighting the large untapped markets for minimally invasive treatments of uterine polyps and fibroids. NovaSure, used for abnormal uterine bleeding, has consistently delivered double-digit growth internationally, particularly in Europe, supported by the company’s go-direct strategy and improved reimbursement in select countries. This reflects a lot of opportunities ahead to elevate women’s health globally.

The Gynesonics acquisition in fiscal 2025 added the Sonata system, which is used by a gynecologic surgeon to treat symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those that cause heavy menstrual bleeding. The business contributed $22.4 million for the year.

Hologic’s Peer Updates

Johnson & Johnson JNJ has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. (Halda) for $3.05 billion in cash. Halda is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimera platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, including prostate cancer. The transaction is expected to close within the next few months, subject to antitrust clearance and other customary closing conditions.

Becton, Dickinson & Company BDX or BD, recently announced that its CE-marked,BD Onclarity HPV Assay for the BD COR System and the BD Viper LT System have been accepted for the World Health Organization list of prequalified in vitro diagnostic products. The developments further expand access to the company’s high-quality cervical cancer screening tools in low- and middle-income countries. BD’s newly prequalified assay detects 14 high-risk human papillomavirus types, including individual identification of six high-risk types and three genotype groups.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past three months, Hologic shares have risen 8.6% compared with the industry’s 0.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hologic is trading at a forward five-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.83X, lower than the industry average of 4.30X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how analysts are projecting Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

