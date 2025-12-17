Hologic's Genius AI Detection Shows Value by Spotting Missed Cancers

Hologic’s HOLX AI-powered mammography solutions are gaining clinical momentum. Amid ongoing radiologist shortages, the company’s 3DQuorum technology has shown potential to streamline radiologists’ workflows and save time while maintaining high effectiveness in detecting cancers. The Genius AI Detection solution, designed to locate lesions likely to represent breast cancer, was found to perform on par with radiologists reviewing challenging breast cancer cases. Recently, Hologic announced new data from a retrospective analysis highlighting how the technology can help detect more breast cancers. The study was published in the American Journal of Roentgenology.

Between 2016 and 2019, researchers at a top-tier medical facility conducted 7,500 digital breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography) screening exams using the Genius AI Detection solution. There were 100 false-negative cases, which mammograms read as negative but were followed by a breast cancer diagnosis within the next year.

The Genius AI Detection solution marked approximately one-third (32%) of these cases, including areas of suspicion, accurately identifying the location where breast cancer was subsequently diagnosed.

Among the 500 breast cancer cases previously identified by radiologists, the Genius AI Detection technology flagged almost 90% and correctly localized their locations. The AI technology was more likely to flag invasive ductal carcinomas and lymph node-positive cancers in the study. It was less likely to flag invasive lobular carcinomas and grade I invasive carcinomas.

However, the study had limitations. Conducted at a single academic medical center with a predominantly Caucasian patient population using the Genius AI Detection 2.0 software, results may not extend to other practice settings or AI-based algorithms. The small sample sizes within certain subgroup also limit the statistical power and generalizability of the subgroup analyses.

Updates From HOLX Peers: GEHC and BDX

GE Healthcare GEHC announced that it would supply more than 300 CT (computed tomography) scanners under Indonesia’s Strengthening Indonesia’s Health Referral Network (SIHREN) program to deliver equitable, high-quality care to more than 280 million Indonesians. As part of a competitively awarded, multi-year contract, the company will supply the advanced CT scanners to public hospitals across all 38 provinces, including urban and remote areas.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX announced the expansion of its respiratory and sexually transmitted infection (STI) diagnostics offerings in Europe, with In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation-certified VIASURE assays. BDX developed these assays in partnership with Certest Biotec for use on the BD MAX System.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past three months, Hologic shares have risen 10% compared with the industry’s 8.6% growth.



Hologic is trading at a forward five-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.86X, lower than the industry average of 4.36X.



See how analysts are projecting Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

