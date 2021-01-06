Hologic To Buy Biotheranostics For $230M; Top Analyst Sticks To Hold

Medical technology company Hologic Inc. has announced the acquisition of privately-held Biotheranostics Inc. in a deal worth $230 million. Shares of Hologic, which closed 4% higher on Tuesday, have gained 46.5% over the past 12 months.

Hologic (HOLX) said that Biotheranostics provides molecular diagnostic tests for cancer, and therefore, the deal would help the company expand its presence in the fast-growing oncology market.

The deal is likely to close in February and “is expected to be slightly dilutive to Hologic’s non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021, break-even in 2022, and accretive thereafter,” the company said.

“Acquiring Biotheranostics enables us to jump-start our entry into a large, fast-growing oncology adjacency that fits perfectly with our broader corporate focus and passion for women’s health,” said Kevin Thornal, president of Hologic’s diagnostics division. (See HOLX stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the deal, Needham analyst Michael Matson said, “HOLX is a leader in the infectious disease testing market and we believe the Biotheranostics acquisition allows HOLX to expand into the adjacent oncology market.” The analyst added, “Given the financial windfall that has resulted from HOLX's COVID-19 test sales, we expect HOLX to remain active with M&A in CY21.”

Notably, Hologic has recently acquired Somatex Medical Technologies for approximately $64 million. However, Matson still maintained a Hold rating on the stock, as he believes that, “HOLX shares are fairly valued considering its post-COVID-19 earnings power.”

Currently, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 8 Buys and 3 Holds. Meanwhile, the average price target stands at $90.11, which indicates upside potential of 18.5%.

Related News:

Hologic Completes $64M Acquisition of Somatex; Street Sees 24% Upside

ATN To Take Alaska Private In $332M Deal; Raymond James Sticks To Buy

T-Mobile To Buy Sprint-Branded Wireless Assets; Street Is Bullish



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.