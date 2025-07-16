Hologic Rides on AI-Powered Breast Health Innovations: What's Next?

Breast cancer continues to be a significant global health challenge and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. Artificial Intelligence is playing an increasingly vital role in addressing this issue, which involves managing clinical data, identifying ambiguous cases, forecasting patient outcomes and enabling more informed clinical decisions. U.S. medical device maker Hologic HOLX has long been at the forefront of using AI to enhance accuracy and efficiency for radiologists.

In 2009, the company set a new standard in breast cancer screening with the launch of its Genius 3D mammography exam — the only FDA-approved mammogram clinically proven to be superior to 2D mammography for all women, including those with dense breast tissue. While Hologic is navigating a softer year in capital equipment sales, it continues to hold a leading share of the U.S. mammography market. At the core of the company’s breast health offerings is its Genius AI platform, designed to enhance cancer detection, operational efficiency and support clinical decisions. The platform also powers the 3DQuorum technology, approved by the FDA in 2019, which delivers meaningful productivity gains for radiologists due to a significant reduction in read time.

Despite widespread adoption of AI tools in breast cancer screening, many algorithms have exhibited racial disparities across applications. Hologic’s Genius AI Detection 2.0 solution stands out, with research confirming consistent results across diverse populations. Building on this, the company is set to launch its Genius AI Detection PRO solution in the United States, promising even greater accuracy and fewer false positives. The next-generation solution was recently named “Best New Imaging Technology Solution” by MedTech Breakthrough, reinforcing Hologic’s leadership in breast imaging AI.

Furthermore, HOLX is preparing for the commercial launch of the Envision Mammography Platform, which provides a high-speed 3D mammogram with a 2.5-second scan time — the fastest in the market.

Key Developments Among Hologic’s AI Breast Health Rivals

GE Healthcare GEHC boasts the largest global footprint of breast imaging systems, with a portfolio that includes 2D and 3D Mammography, Ultrasound, Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS), MRI, CT and PET/CT. GEHC’s recent innovations include the Pristina Via mammography system, which enhances the screening experience for both technologists and patients, and the Invenia ABUS Premium — a 3D ultrasound with advanced AI and features to drive faster, reproducible supplemental screening and simplify exam readings on patients with dense breasts.

RadNet RDNT, via its subsidiary DeepHealth, recently acquired See-Mode Technologies PTE LTD. The acquisition adds AI-powered ultrasound detection, characterization and reporting solutions for thyroid and breast to DeepHealth’s population health solutions. Furthermore, in April 2025, RadNet announced that it would acquire iCAD, known for its clinically proven AI-powered breast health solutions, in an all-stock transaction. iCAD will also be integrated into the DeepHealth portfolio of solutions.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, Hologic shares have declined 12.3% compared with the industry’s 10.2% fall.



Hologic is trading at a forward three-year price-to-earnings of 14.25X, discounted than the industry average of 28.35X. The stock carries a Value Score of B at present.



Consensus estimates for EPS have dropped 0.5% for fiscal 2025 and 1.1% for 2026 over the past 60 days.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

