Hologic Revises FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) revised its outlook for the full year 2025.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects revenues of $4.050 billion to $4.100 billion, earnings per share of $3.51 to $3.61 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.25 to $4.35.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $4.150 billion to $4.200 billion, earnings per share of $3.53 to $3.63 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.25 to $4.35.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $995 million to $1.005 billion, earnings per share of $0.80 to $0.83 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.03.

"We are reducing our full-year revenue guidance based mainly on currency headwinds and weakness in breast health capital sales, which are outweighing strength in our U.S. diagnostics business," said Karleen Oberton, Hologic's Chief Financial Officer. "At the same time, we are maintaining our full-year guidance for non-GAAP EPS based on strong profitability and execution of our capital allocation strategy."

