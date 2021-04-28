Hologic Q2 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc. (HOLX) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second quarter ended March 27, 2021 surged to $619.9 million or $2.38 per share from $96.3 million or $0.36 per share in the prior year. Total revenues for the quarter grew to $1.54 billion from $756.1 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.62 per share and revenues of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for the third-quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.74 - $0.89, non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.00 - $1.15, and revenue of $1.00 billion - $1.07 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share and revenues of $1.29 billion for the third-quarter.

