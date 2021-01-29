Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Exceeded Expectations And The Analyst Consensus Has Been Reviewing Its Models

A week ago, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 16% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.6b, while EPS of US$2.50 beat analyst models by 19%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:HOLX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hologic from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$5.07b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 11% to US$5.90. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.90 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$86.57, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hologic at US$103 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$66.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hologic's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hologic's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.8%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.6% next year. Hologic is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$86.57, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Hologic. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Hologic analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hologic (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.