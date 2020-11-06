Hologic, Inc. Just Recorded A 30% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) defied analyst predictions to release its full-year results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.8% to hit US$3.8b. Hologic also reported a statutory profit of US$4.21, which was an impressive 30% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HOLX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Hologic are now predicting revenues of US$4.61b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.7% to US$4.44. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.11 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Hologic 8.0% to US$84.20on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Hologic analyst has a price target of US$98.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$66.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hologic's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.4%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 10.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hologic is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Hologic's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Hologic going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hologic (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

