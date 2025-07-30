Markets
Hologic Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 30, 2025 — 11:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $194.9 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $194.5 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $244.1 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.024 billion from $1.011 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $194.9 Mln. vs. $194.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.024 Bln vs. $1.011 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.09 - $1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.030 B - $1.040 B Full year EPS guidance: $4.23 - $4.26 Full year revenue guidance: $4.081 B - $4.091 B

The company now expects fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share to be $4.23 - $4.26 compared to prior outlook of $4.15 - $4.25.

The company now projects annual revenue to be $4.081 billion - $4.091 billion compared to the previous estimation of $4.050 billion - $4.100 billion.

