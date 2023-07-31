Hologic Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hologic Inc (HOLX):

Earnings: -$40.5 million in Q3 vs. $228.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. $0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $231.3 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Revenue: $984.4 million in Q3 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $910 - $950 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.87 - $3.94 Full year revenue guidance: $3,995 - $4,035 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.