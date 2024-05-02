Hologic Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $169.9 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $218.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $244.1 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.02 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $169.9 Mln. vs. $218.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 - $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $992.5 -$1,007.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.02 - $4.12 Full year revenue guidance: $4,000 - $4,050 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.