Hologic Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $218.5 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $455.7 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $265.7 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.5% to $1.03 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $218.5 Mln. vs. $455.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $3,925 - $4,025 Mln

