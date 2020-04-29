Hologic Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hologic Inc (HOLX):

-Earnings: $96.3 million in Q2 vs. -$272.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.36 in Q2 vs. -$1.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $150.9 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $756.1 million in Q2 vs. $818.4 million in the same period last year.

