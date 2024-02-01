Hologic Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $246.5 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $187.4 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $236.4 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.01 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $246.5 Mln. vs. $187.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $990 mln - $1.01 bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.97 - $4.12 Full year revenue guidance: $3.99 - $4.07 bln

