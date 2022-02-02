Hologic Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $499.2 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $653.4 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $554.7 million or $2.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $1.47 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Hologic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $499.2 Mln. vs. $653.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.250 - $1.300 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.20 Full year revenue guidance: $4.400 - $4.550 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.