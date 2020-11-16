Hologic (HOLX) Updates Its Unifi Platform, Enhances Portfolio

Hologic, Inc. HOLX recently equipped its Unifi Analytics platform with innovative updates. The enhanced platform is available as Unifi Analytics 1.2. The platform, which was launched in 2019, is a breakthrough business intelligence tool, aiding mammography centers to gain insights into technologist performance, proactive device maintenance and business considerations.

Per management, these enhancements to the Unifi Analytics were made per research and customer feedback received by the company. Further, the enhancements will provide imaging centers with even more actionable insights to have a clear path to improve overall performance.

With the latest improvements to its Unifi platform, Hologic aims to strengthen its foothold in the global Mammography Solutions business. Notably, Mammography Solutions is a segment of its broader Breast Health arm.

Significance of the Launch

Unifi Analytics 1.2 enables users to better understand and improve daily mammography workflow by providing valuable insights regarding volume and time spent on screening, diagnostic, and biopsy studies. Per the company, the healthcare facilities will also be able to benchmark efficiency metrics against a comprehensive database of more than 2,500 Hologic gantries to identify improvement opportunities.

Additionally, the platform also includes new features focused on paddle utilization and compression force. These features can help users improve staff performance, leading to better image quality and patient satisfaction along with cost reduction.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global breast imaging market is estimated to grow from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $5.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors like technological advancements, rising prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness of early detection of the same are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the enhancements to its Unifi Analytics platform is expected to significantly boost Hologic’s Breast Health business.

Recent Developments in Breast Health

Of late, Hologic has been witnessing a few developments in this business arm.

The company announced the commercial launch of its 3DQuorum Imaging Technology, Powered by Genius AI, in Europe in October.

The same month, Hologic entered into a multi-year partnership with the Black Women’s Health Imperative (a non-profit organization created by black women) to work toward decreasing breast cancer screening disparities for black women.

In August, the company announced the addition of improved features to its Brevera Breast Biopsy System with CorLumina Imaging Technology. Also in August, Hologic entered into a definitive collaboration with RadNet, Inc. to advance the use of A.I. in breast health.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 49.1% in the past year compared with the industry and S&P 500’s 19.3% and 15.3% growth, respectively.

