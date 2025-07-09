Hologic (HOLX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $65.85, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.37% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.67% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hologic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.05, reflecting a 0.94% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.01 billion, showing a 0.39% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating changes of +2.7% and +1.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Hologic boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Hologic is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.67 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

