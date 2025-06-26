Hologic (HOLX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Hologic (HOLX) ended the recent trading session at $65.11, demonstrating a +1.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

The medical device maker's stock has climbed by 0.88% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hologic in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.05, reflecting a 0.94% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.01 billion, indicating a 0.39% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.7% and +1.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% downward. Right now, Hologic possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Hologic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.05 of its industry.

It's also important to note that HOLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

