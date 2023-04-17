Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $83.64, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 9.17% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 57.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $967.05 million, down 32.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.87% and -18.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

