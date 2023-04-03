Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $80.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 0.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $967.05 million, down 32.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.87% and -18.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.17, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

