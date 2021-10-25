Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $73.03, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.46%.

HOLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. In that report, analysts expect HOLX to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HOLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.25.

It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.