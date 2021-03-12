Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $70.78, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 11.24% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.61, up 357.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, up 103.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $5.7 billion, which would represent changes of +121.36% and +50.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HOLX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HOLX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.67.

It is also worth noting that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

