Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $76.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 6.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, down 32.79% from the prior-year quarter.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56.24% and -30.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.31.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

