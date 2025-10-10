Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $67.76, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.71% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 3.37% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 3, 2025. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $1.1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.91%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.03 billion, indicating a 4.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.24 per share and a revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating changes of +3.92% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.09, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 2.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

