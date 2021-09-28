Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $72.87, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 7.04% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HOLX to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.31% from the year-ago period.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.97% and +41.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. HOLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, HOLX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 48.06, so we one might conclude that HOLX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

