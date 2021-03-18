Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX) closed at $70.80, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 13.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HOLX is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 357.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, up 103.27% from the prior-year quarter.

HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $5.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +121.36% and +50.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HOLX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, HOLX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.13, which means HOLX is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

