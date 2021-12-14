Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $74.83, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.92% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 60.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, down 32.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion, which would represent changes of -56.24% and -30.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.46, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

