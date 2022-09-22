Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $62.71, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 9.73% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 61.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $866.83 million, down 34.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.8% and -15.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hologic has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.07, so we one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)



