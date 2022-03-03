Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $70.90, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 1.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.18% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Hologic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 45.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, down 17.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.10 per share and revenue of $4.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.36% and -21.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.31% higher. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.41, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.