Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hologic (HOLX) standing at $76.08, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Shares of the medical device maker witnessed a gain of 2.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.03% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hologic in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 billion, down 2.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.02 per share and a revenue of $4.02 billion, signifying shifts of +1.52% and -0.19%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hologic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.08 for its industry.

We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

