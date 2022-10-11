Hologic (HOLX) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $61.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 11.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 61.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $866.83 million, down 34.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hologic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.88.

Investors should also note that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



