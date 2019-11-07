Hologic (HOLX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.48, changing hands as low as $45.17 per share. Hologic Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.48 per share, with $52.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.