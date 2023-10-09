Hologic (HOLX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Hologic (HOLX) closed the latest trading day at $70.25, indicating a +0.59% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

The medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.31% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 9, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.85, reflecting a 3.66% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $941.83 million, indicating a 1.2% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hologic presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.02, which means Hologic is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

