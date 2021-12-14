Hologic (HOLX) Reports New Findings on Breast Cancer Index

Hologic, Inc. HOLX and its subsidiary, Biotheranostics, Inc., recently released new data demonstrating that the Breast Cancer Index (BCI) is effective in predicting both the preferential recurrence-prevention benefit from extended endocrine therapy (EET) and the overall benefit/risk and the likelihood of improved health outcomes from EET in certain hormone receptor-positive (HR+) patients. It is worth noting that the two biomarkers used in BCI, i.e., H/I and MGI, are confirmed to be interconnected molecular drivers of evaluating recurrences in HR+ breast cancer, per the latest data.

The new data bears considerable implications for patient compliance and joint decision-making with their healthcare providers since patients have a more complete view of the net benefit of continuing EET, allowing them to assess better the challenges associated with treatment.

Notably, BCI is a gene expression-based test that provides physicians with information to help them individualize treatment decisions for early-stage, HR+ breast cancer patients. The latest findings on BCI were presented in Spotlight Sessions at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Latest Findings on BCI in Detail

Although research suggests that EET may reduce the long-term risk of recurrence in HR+ breast cancer, treatment is often accompanied by serious adverse events (AEs). The findings from Net Treatment Benefit (NTB) study, which sought to evaluate whether BCI could predict the net benefit from 2.5 years compared to 5 years of EET, showed that patients with a High HOXB13/IL17BR (H/I) result should consider EET. The data also confirmed a significant NTB from EET for patients, even when balanced against more serious AEs (Grade 3 or higher).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Next, even though clinical and pathologic factors are prognostic, they are not reliable as BCI [H/I] in predicting EET benefit. Data from the Molecular Grade Index (MGI) study, which assessed the relationship of proliferation (MGI) and endocrine response (H/I), confirmed that tumor biology was driven by the two biomarkers contributing to BCI’s risk assessment (H/I and MGI). These findings verified BCI’s role in delivering personalized extended endocrine decisions recommendations on each patient's tumor. The insights confirm that H/I and MGI are interdependent risks and benefit contributors, making them both necessary elements working in combination to determine the risk of recurrences in HR+ breast cancer. It further ensures that providers can make informed prognoses in routine care with BCI.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in GlobeNewswire, the global breast cancer treatment market is expected to see 8.5% annual CAGR growth during 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the increasing burden of breast cancer, rising R&D spending, several advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology fostering drug discovery are anticipated to drive the market.

Given the market prospects, Hologic’s latest data demonstrating the efficacy of BCI seems strategic.

Notable Developments

Hologic engaged in a number of significant developments in November 2021.

The company completed its previously announced acquisition of Bolder Surgical. The transaction expands the Hologic Surgical portfolio by adding laparoscopic vessel sealing, dividing and dissecting devices. This buyout is also anticipated to allow the company to extend the use of Bolder's devices to OB/GYN specialists.

The company announced the commercial availability of the Genius Digital Diagnostics System in Europe. The Genius Digital Diagnostics System was developed to offer actionable insights and increase workflow and lab efficiency in order to eradicate cervical cancer. It is the next generation of cervical cancer screening that integrates deep learning-based artificial intelligence with advanced volumetric imaging technology to aid in the detection of pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in women.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 0.1% against the industry’s growth of 7.8%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Hologic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Varex Imaging Corporation VREX and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 19.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry over the past year. AMN has gained 56.8% versus the 58.2% industry decline.

Varex, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 115.3%.

Varex has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. VREX has gained 62.9% versus the industry’s 3.7% fall.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.6%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 29.4%.

West Pharmaceutical has outperformed its industry over the past year. WST has rallied 65% versus the industry’s 13.5% rise.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.