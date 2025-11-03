Hologic (HOLX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Hologic (HOLX) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +1.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- GYN surgical : $172.5 million versus $175.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $172.5 million versus $175.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular diagnostics : $323.1 million compared to the $326.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $323.1 million compared to the $326.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood screening : $7.9 million versus $4.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $7.9 million versus $4.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Revenues- Breast health- Breast imaging : $291.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $286.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

: $291.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $286.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%. Revenues- Total Diagnostics : $454.1 million compared to the $448.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.

: $454.1 million compared to the $448.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year. Revenues- Skeletal health : $29.2 million versus $29.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +129.9% change.

: $29.2 million versus $29.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +129.9% change. Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and perinatal : $123.1 million compared to the $116.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $123.1 million compared to the $116.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Revenues- Total Breast health : $393.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $379.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: $393.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $379.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues- Breast health- Interventional breast solutions : $102.2 million compared to the $93.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.5% year over year.

: $102.2 million compared to the $93.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.5% year over year. Revenues- Service and other : $214.4 million compared to the $206.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $214.4 million compared to the $206.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenues- Product: $835.1 million compared to the $825.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hologic have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

