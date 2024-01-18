Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings Might Rise on Breast Health Growth

Hologic Inc. HOLX Breast Health segment is likely to have witnessed strong performance owing to increased sales of its interventional breast solutions products driven by Brevera systems and related needles

The growing adoption of Panther instruments and an expanded Panther installed base are likely to have boosted the company’s growth.

We anticipate HOLX’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 performance, scheduled for release on Feb 1 after the closing bell, to reflect these aspects.

Breast Health

Hologic’s Breast Health segment is gaining from a broad portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care, primarily in the burgeoning spaces of radiology, breast surgery, pathology and treatment. Since the past few quarters, the company has been making impressive progress in its Breast Health arm, leveraging its strategic expansion efforts to diversify business across the patient continuum of care. We believe this positive trend to have continued through first-quarter fiscal 2024 as well, thus adding to the top line.



Similar to the fourth quarter, we expect the Hologic Breast Health arm to witness an increase in sales of Trident systems unit and higher Faxitron breast-conserving surgery products, driven by the improvement in supply chain constraints related to electronic components, primarily semiconductor chips.

Since the past few months, the company also witnessed increased sales of its interventional breast solutions products driven by Brevera systems and related needles. Hologic's breast service business continues to grow and is becoming an even larger part of the division's mix. The strong service performance represents stable contracted recurring revenues and deepens customer relationships. We expect these positive trends to back Hologic’s growth within Breast Health in the fiscal first quarter as well.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, management noted that with the gantry backlog remaining elevated compared with historic levels, Hologic has greater visibility into its pipeline, translating to higher confidence in future gantry sales. We believe this will have a positive contribution to the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hologic Breast Health revenue is pegged at $353 million, suggesting an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Diagnostics

Similar to the past few quarters, Hologic is expected to have witnessed growth in the Diagnostics business (excluding COVID) in the fiscal first quarter, driven by the growing adoption of Panther instruments and an expanded Panther installed base.

The company’s expanded global installed base of more than 3,260 Panthers represents the catalyst for the division's sustained growth. As customers add more menus and drive incremental volume, Hologic’s Molecular Diagnostics business continues to grow. We believe these growth catalysts to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

As the severity of the pandemic is over, Hologic’s Molecular Diagnostics business is registering strong growth driven by a combination of newer assays like BV, CV/TV and contributions from Amgen and HSV and strong growth from the long-standing women's health menu. The company’s Biotheranostics business (acquired in 2021) is consistently delivering double-digit growth, being accretive even to its Molecular growth rate. We believe these trends to have continued through the fiscal first quarter as well, adding to the top line.

Following the industry-wide trend, Hologic’s Diagnostics business is expected to decline globally compared with the prior year’s levels due to significantly lower COVID testing.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hologic Diagnostics’ revenues is pegged at $447 million, suggesting a decline of 25.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Suggests

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hologic this time around.

Earnings ESP: Hologic has an Earnings ESP of -0.76%.

Zacks Rank: Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

